|
|
Ann Morgan Juday
August 21, 1922 - March 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ann Morgan Juday, 97, of South Bend died Monday, March 2 in Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born August 21, 1922 in Monticello, IN to the late Ada (Bridgeman) and Berlon Cunningham and had lived in South Bend most of her life. On June 30, 1938 as Ann Cunningham she married Robert F. Morgan, who preceded her in death in 1975. On January 5, 1980 in South Bend she married Harold D. Juday, who preceded her in death in 2012. She was also preceded in death by a son, James A. Morgan; a daughter, Kay Tomkiewicz; and siblings, Dorothy McMahon, Maxine Shuman, and Harold Cunningham. She is survived by daughters, Pamela Shields (Jack) of Granger, Karole Swanson (Richard) of Niles, and Karen Zollar (Jerry) of Lees Summit, MO; daughter-in-law, Pat Morgan of South Bend; sons, Robert F. Morgan, Jr. (Nina) of Watertown, NY, Richard W. Morgan (Anne) of South Bend, and Kent Juday (Helen) of Greensboro, NC, 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services celebrating Ann's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 9 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd. with Rev. Garry Fisher officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola. The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Congregational Church, 19671 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN 46637. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020