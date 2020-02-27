|
Ann Vogler Emmitt
Aug. 18, 1978 - Feb. 15, 2020
CONOVER, NC - Ann Vogler Emmitt of Conover, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2o20 at Carolina Caring Hospice in Newton, NC.
Born August 18, 1978 in South Bend, Indiana, Ann was the daughter of Ron Vogler of Davidson, NC and Jackie Vogler of Mishawaka, IN.
She is survived by her husband of 15 years, David Emmitt, their son Mason, and their daughter Gabriana; her brother Mike Vogler of Mishawaka, IN; her mother and father; and the Rudhman family of South Bend, IN.
Ann grew up in Mishawaka, IN and graduated from Bethel College with a degree in Education. She went on to teach at Cornerstone Christian Montessori School in Elkhart, IN.
Ann was an incredible wife, mother and a true friend to many. She loved Jesus and loved as He loved. Her faith in God and the love and support of the Christian community enabled her to face numerous life challenges and ultimately her illness—with strength and peace.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Community Church in Goshen, IN on Saturday, March 7, 2020 between 1:00 and 4:00. It will be an open house format and people are welcome to come and visit during that time.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020