Ann W. File
July 5, 1934 - Feb. 13, 2020
VANDALIA, MI - Ann W. File, age 85, of Vandalia, died peacefully early Thursday morning, February 13, 2020 after a brief illness.
She was born July 5, 1934 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, the thirteenth of fourteen children of George and Anna West. She married James Terrance File on March 16, 1957 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. After more than thirty-seven years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 1994.
Ann graduated from Mt. Clemens High in 1953 with honors. She was awarded a scholarship to Western Michigan College to study Physical Education. She met Jim File at Western. 1957 was an outstanding year for Ann: she got married, graduated from college, and gave birth to her first son. She and Jim met many lifelong friends at Western, a pattern which was to follow their entire lives. They moved to Jim's hometown of Dowagiac where they began their farm life. They moved to their home farm in Vandalia 1959 where they raised their five sons. Ann always had room in her heart, at her table, and in her vehicle for one more person. She nurtured and provided for anyone who needed her. Countless people called her mom, grandma, aunt, and dearest friend.
Ann was also very active in the community of Cassopolis. She was involved in church activities, board meetings, fundraisers and social clubs to name a few. It was well known and often said that “if you need to get something done, call Ann File!” Ann and Jim owned and operated “Porky's,” the landmark eatery in Cassopolis, which is still in the family.
Ann will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by five sons, Paul (Sherry) File of Cassopolis, Mike (Sherrie) File of Vandalia, Scott (Susan) File of Birmingham, Michigan, Todd (Amy) File of Vandalia, and Bob (Vicki) File of Vandalia; twelve grandchildren, Schuyler (Christine) File of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Becky (Eric) Bailey of Edwardsburg, Nick (Brittany) File of Cassopolis, Olivia (Jon) Allen of Paris, France, Marcus (Erika) File of Cassopolis, Andrew File of Vandalia, Theodore File of Dusseldorf, Germany, Austin File of Los Angeles, California, Bethany File of Chicago, Lauren File of Vandalia, Gabrielle File of Chicago, and Grace File of Dusseldorf, Germany; thirteen great-grandchildren, Sophia File, Grace File, Titus File, Eleanor File, Quinn Bailey, Jack Bailey, Henry Bailey, Drew Bailey, Nehemiah Allen, Isaac Allen, Hadley File, Harper File, and Maggie File; one brother, Ralph “Mo” (Audrey) Moore of Mt. Clemens; two sisters-in-law, Mary File of Plainwell, Michigan and Betty Moore of Mt. Clemens; extended family: Michele and Gregory Black of Edwardsburg, John Black and Jason Black; Oli and Barbara Olafsson of Vandalia, Alex Olafsson, August Olafsson, Bjargey Olafsson, and Olafur Olafsson; and Dawn May; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Luke and Shanna Wagoner, and Paul and Misty Bison.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by twelve of her siblings.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Ann's life Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Marian Magnolia Farms, 57376 Twin Lakes Road, Cassopolis.
Mrs. File's remains will be laid to rest in Van Riper Cemetery in LaGrange Township.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Ann be made to either, James T. File Scholarship Fund, c/o Southwestern Michigan College, 58900 Cherry Grove Road, Dowagiac, Michigan 49047; or New Day Community Church, 3600 Nichols Road, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49004.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020