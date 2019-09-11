Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Entombment
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Fuller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Fuller


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Fuller Obituary
Anna Fuller

July 26, 1929 - Sept. 9, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Anna was born in Czibrak, Hungary on June 26, 1929 to Eva and Joe Fricker. At age 90, she passed on Monday, September 9, 2019 surrounded by her family and caring staff of the Hearth at Juday Creek, where Harbor Light Hospice also provided gentle care for Anna during her final months.

The youngest of five, Anna's older brothers, Joseph and Frank (Katie) Fricker preceded her in death. Husband John passed in 2004 after 55 years of marriage. Anna remained in their home until August of 2015, when she moved to Senior Independent Living followed by Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Anna is survived by a daughter, Olga (Juan) Arellano of Okemos, MI; son, Fabian (Pam) Fuller of South Bend; grandchildren, Joshua Fuller, Amy (Corey) Dill, and Nathaniel (Lola) Fuller; great-grandson, Brady Fuller; sisters, Theresa Apacellar and Elizabeth Kalfari; and nieces, Monica Mahler and Helen (Steve) Housley.

Anna and family were forced to leave Hungary and relocate to Germany after WWII. Like many refugees, their family gave up their home and the little that they had to start a new life. Anna married John in a triple 1948 wedding ceremony along with brother, Frank (Katie) and sister, Theresa (John). After the war, all the couples moved from Kassel, West Germany to the U.S.

Anna was a very talented seamstress who worked 10 years for Redwood & Ross Alterations Dept. with her husband John. They were an accomplished dance duo who also enjoyed seniors and German club activities. Anna loved gardening, cooking, baking, maintaining her home, shopping, sewing, and World-Wide Wrestling, screaming and jumping like a rabid fan at wrestlers whose behavior she especially liked or disliked. Most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and visiting with friends and family gave Anna the greatest joy. Anna was a devout Catholic, loving mother and grandmother; her lively spirit will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. and another from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Friday, September 13, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences may be made at sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now