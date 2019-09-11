|
Anna Fuller
July 26, 1929 - Sept. 9, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Anna was born in Czibrak, Hungary on June 26, 1929 to Eva and Joe Fricker. At age 90, she passed on Monday, September 9, 2019 surrounded by her family and caring staff of the Hearth at Juday Creek, where Harbor Light Hospice also provided gentle care for Anna during her final months.
The youngest of five, Anna's older brothers, Joseph and Frank (Katie) Fricker preceded her in death. Husband John passed in 2004 after 55 years of marriage. Anna remained in their home until August of 2015, when she moved to Senior Independent Living followed by Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Anna is survived by a daughter, Olga (Juan) Arellano of Okemos, MI; son, Fabian (Pam) Fuller of South Bend; grandchildren, Joshua Fuller, Amy (Corey) Dill, and Nathaniel (Lola) Fuller; great-grandson, Brady Fuller; sisters, Theresa Apacellar and Elizabeth Kalfari; and nieces, Monica Mahler and Helen (Steve) Housley.
Anna and family were forced to leave Hungary and relocate to Germany after WWII. Like many refugees, their family gave up their home and the little that they had to start a new life. Anna married John in a triple 1948 wedding ceremony along with brother, Frank (Katie) and sister, Theresa (John). After the war, all the couples moved from Kassel, West Germany to the U.S.
Anna was a very talented seamstress who worked 10 years for Redwood & Ross Alterations Dept. with her husband John. They were an accomplished dance duo who also enjoyed seniors and German club activities. Anna loved gardening, cooking, baking, maintaining her home, shopping, sewing, and World-Wide Wrestling, screaming and jumping like a rabid fan at wrestlers whose behavior she especially liked or disliked. Most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and visiting with friends and family gave Anna the greatest joy. Anna was a devout Catholic, loving mother and grandmother; her lively spirit will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. and another from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Friday, September 13, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences may be made at sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019