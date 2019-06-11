Anna Geminder



Oct. 16, 1938 - June 9, 2019



GALIEN, MI - Anna Marie Geminder, age 80, of Galien, died peacefully Sunday morning, June 9, 2019 in the comfort of her loving family's presence. She was born October 16, 1938 in Glendora, Michigan, the older of two children of Fred and Katherine Sommers. She married Paul Armand Geminder June 22, 1957 in Baroda, Michigan. He preceded her in death February 10, 2010. Anna was a Sunday School teacher and Superintendent at Galien United Methodist Church for many years, making sure her daughters went to church every Sunday. She was the organizational leader of the Galien Chanters 4-H Club, helping to grow the club to over two hundred members. She loved children. Anna loved to garden with her lifelong companion and husband, Paul. They would sell their vegetables at their roadside stand, funding their adventures in Europe. Anna took flying lessons with her husband, Paul, and was one of the first women to receive her private pilots license from Andrews University. Anna loved cooking and sewing and enjoyed time spent with her family and extended family. The grandchildren loved her cookie jar. She put a lot of effort into the homemade gifts she gave her grandchildren. They treasured the cowboy shirts and nightgowns she made. Anna loved band in high school, playing first chair clarinet as well as piano in a jazz band. As she got older, Anna shared her love of music with her children and grandchildren by playing piano and singing at holidays. She was also a piano player in the Christian band "Harmony" and was on the radio. Anna will always be remembered as a diligent prayer warrior. Anna will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughters, Paula (Joe) Dickman and Teresa Beechler, both of Galien; seven grandchildren, Virginia (Robert) Dickman-Lopez, Matthew Beechler, Anna (Noah "Ben") Hollingsworth, Joshua Beechler, Bethany (Nicholas) Brown, Jonathan Beechler, and Cynthia (Taylor) O'Heran; eleven great-grandchildren, Oliver Dickman-Lopez, Ethan Dickman-Lopez, Jacob Hollingsworth, Hannah Hollingsworth, Ella Hollingsworth, Adam Beechler, Lucas Beechler, Joseph Brown, Levi O'Heran, Lonnie O'Heran, and Brayden O'Heran; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her baby daughter, Cynthia Ann; and her brother, Delmas Fred Sommers. Family and friends will gather Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Robert Moss of Hope Community Church officiating. Mr. Geminder will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband Paul in Galien Township Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, Michigan, 49128.