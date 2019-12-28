|
Anna M. Welsheimer
April 24, 1930 - Dec. 25, 2019
ORANGE CITY, FL - Former South Bend/Mishawaka resident Anna Mae Welsheimer, 89, of Orange City, FL passed away peacefully on Christmas day in the arms of her beloved husband, Bill, following a debilitating illness. Anne was born April 24, 1930 in Wabash, IN to the late Hazel (Rapp) and G. Gilbert Wiles. On March 17, 1951 in Wabash she married the love of her life, Bill, and lived in the Michiana area until moving full time to Florida in the 90's. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Kurt Phillip in 1962 and her sister, Lois J. Markoff who died in April. She is survived by her husband, Bill; daughter, Carol L. Adams (Jim) of Indianapolis; sons, William A. Welsheimer, Jr. (Mary) of Mishawaka and David W. Welsheimer (Maralee) of Hudson, IN; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Anne was a graduate of Wabash High School and attended Hanover College. She affiliated with the Phi Mu Sorority and met the love of her life there. She was a member for over 60 years with First United Methodist Church in South Bend and currently with Orange City United Methodist Church. She was a 60-year member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, and was active in numerous community organizations such as, Junior League of South Bend; The American Red Cross; Camp Fire Girls; Children's Dispensary and Camp Millhouse. She was also a dedicated member of the YMCA Camp Eberhart board of directors for a number of years. She was the epitome of the stay at home mom and wife, taking care of everything that needed to be done to run the household. Anne was known for her warm and welcoming smile and loving nature and will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 30th in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 521 N. William St. with Rev. Matthew Landry of First United Methodist Church officiating. Committal services and burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Anne's name may be made to Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, P.O. Box 1835, South Bend, IN, 46634 or www.alzi.org. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 28, 2019