Anna Mae Menn
March 22, 1928 - May 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Anna Mae (Herbert) Menn, 92, of South Bend, passed away at 6:55PM Sunday evening, May 10, 2020 at the Golden Living Center in Elkhart.
She was born March 22, 1928 in Cook County, Chicago, Illinois, to the late Milton and Sophie (Breske) Herbert.
In 1947 Ann married Harold Peter Glad and together they had five children; he would precede her in death. In 1965 she then married Theodore A. Menn and they had one child. Theodore survives in Arizona. Later in life Ann had a companion of twenty-six years, Clem Fisher; he would precede her in death on April 23, 2007.
She attended Don Roberts Beauty College, but ultimately worked as a waitress for thirty-eight years at various places including the Holiday Inn in Merrillville, and George Diamond's in Chicago, for eighteen years. She attended Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Parish.
Surviving are her six children, Carol A. Brebner of Florida, James R. (Barb) Menn of Porter, Daniel J. (Colinda) Glad of Louisiana, Deborah L. (Christian) Horwarth of Osceola, Bryan M. (Susan) Glad of South Bend, and Joseph Jay (Angela) Menn III of Elkhart. Also surviving are several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Donald, John “Jack”, and Milton “Whitey” Herbert Jr., and a baby sister who passed away shortly after birth.
No services are planned at this time. Inurnment will take place at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.
Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 14, 2020.