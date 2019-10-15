|
Anna Marie Moriarty
May 28, 1945 - Oct. 8, 2019
GOSHEN, IN - Anna Marie Moriarty, 74, of Goshen, died 4:38 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at The Maples at Waterford Crossing. She was born May 28, 1945 in Goshen, to Frank B. Moriarty & LaVon E. (Rohrer) Moriarty Troup.
Surviving are a brother, Peter (Sandra) Troup of New Paris and her beloved poodle, Teddy.
Preceding her in death are her parents and a brother, Michael Moriarty.
Anna Marie was a teacher at Peoria Central High School, Peoria, Illinois, where she taught freshman and senior Latin & English. She was involved in education her whole life. Anna Marie was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen. The Funeral service will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 417 S. Main St., Goshen. Father Jose Arroyo will officiate and burial be at Violett Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church or Dogtown Resort, Middlebury.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019