Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret
311 S Main St
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-9547
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret
311 S Main St
Goshen, IN 46526
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
417 S. Main St.
Goshen, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Moriarty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Marie Moriarty


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Marie Moriarty Obituary
Anna Marie Moriarty

May 28, 1945 - Oct. 8, 2019

GOSHEN, IN - Anna Marie Moriarty, 74, of Goshen, died 4:38 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at The Maples at Waterford Crossing. She was born May 28, 1945 in Goshen, to Frank B. Moriarty & LaVon E. (Rohrer) Moriarty Troup.

Surviving are a brother, Peter (Sandra) Troup of New Paris and her beloved poodle, Teddy.

Preceding her in death are her parents and a brother, Michael Moriarty.

Anna Marie was a teacher at Peoria Central High School, Peoria, Illinois, where she taught freshman and senior Latin & English. She was involved in education her whole life. Anna Marie was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen. The Funeral service will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 417 S. Main St., Goshen. Father Jose Arroyo will officiate and burial be at Violett Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church or Dogtown Resort, Middlebury.

Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now