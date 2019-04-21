Anna May Conelley



June 7, 1935 - April 18, 2019



NILES, MI - Anna May Conelley, nee Wilson, 83, of Liberty Twp., Ohio, formerly of Niles, went peacefully to be with her Savior on Thursday, April 18, 2019, after enduring a long battle with dementia.



Anna May was loved by many, including her husband of 48 years, Fredrick L. Conelley, who faithfully cared for her in her last years; her daughter, Cynthia A. Muddiman; her son-in-law, Bradley E. Muddiman Jr.; and her granddaughter, Isabella, who brought her great joy.



Anna May was born June 7, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA. She is survived by an older sister, Margaret Williams of Berrien Springs; and a younger brother, Harry Wilson of Rowlett, TX. There are many nieces and nephews who carry fond memories of their Aunt Anna May. Preceding her in death were two older sisters, Mary Jane Locke and Helen Steinhilber.



While Anna May struggled with dementia in her later years, there was no doubt of her continual love for her family. She shared her beautiful smile and kind spirit with those around her and many were touched by her life.



Those wishing to pay their respects to her family may do so from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs (www.allredfuneralhome.com). Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Buchanan Christian Church, 112 W. Third Street, Buchanan. A luncheon in the church's reception hall will follow the service; and for those wishing to attend, there will be a short graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Berrien Springs following the luncheon.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to His House Christian Fellowship, 1171 Trowbridge Road, East Lansing, MI 48823-5521 or www.hhcf.org in Anna May's name, or to the . Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary