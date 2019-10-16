|
Anna Mniszewski
July 18, 1923 - Oct. 13, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Anna Mniszewski, 96, passed away at home on Sunday.
Anna was born July 18, 1923 in Charkow, Russia to Filip and Palageja Kosinowa. On June 6, 1945 in Glucksburg, Germany, Anna married her loving husband, Stefan Mniszewski; he preceded her in death in 2014. She is also preceded in death by her parents and sons, George & Joseph Mniszewski.
Anna is survived by her daughters, Christine Mniszewski & Mary (Rich) Szymanski; grandchildren, Steve Mniszewski, Miranda Moes, Marit (Chris) Silvers, and Brian Szymanski; and great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Connor, Marisa, and Joseph.
Anna was a parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church. She was a craft-loving person. She made flower arrangements, sewed and crocheted beautiful clothing, pillows & quilts, and various other projects. Anna canned jellies and foods from their garden and also enjoyed cooking. Most of all Anna loved spending time with her family and caring for them.
Visitation for Anna will be held 11:00AM to 12:00PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Ceremony to begin at 12:00PM in the funeral home Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231-4596. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019