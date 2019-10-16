Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Mniszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Mniszewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Mniszewski Obituary
Anna Mniszewski

July 18, 1923 - Oct. 13, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Anna Mniszewski, 96, passed away at home on Sunday.

Anna was born July 18, 1923 in Charkow, Russia to Filip and Palageja Kosinowa. On June 6, 1945 in Glucksburg, Germany, Anna married her loving husband, Stefan Mniszewski; he preceded her in death in 2014. She is also preceded in death by her parents and sons, George & Joseph Mniszewski.

Anna is survived by her daughters, Christine Mniszewski & Mary (Rich) Szymanski; grandchildren, Steve Mniszewski, Miranda Moes, Marit (Chris) Silvers, and Brian Szymanski; and great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Connor, Marisa, and Joseph.

Anna was a parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church. She was a craft-loving person. She made flower arrangements, sewed and crocheted beautiful clothing, pillows & quilts, and various other projects. Anna canned jellies and foods from their garden and also enjoyed cooking. Most of all Anna loved spending time with her family and caring for them.

Visitation for Anna will be held 11:00AM to 12:00PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Ceremony to begin at 12:00PM in the funeral home Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231-4596. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now