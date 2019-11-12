|
Anna Virginia Compas
Sept. 11, 1921 - Nov. 9, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Anna Compas, also known as Virginia, 98, passed away on Saturday. Anna was born September 11, 1921 in Chaffee, MO to the late Joseph and Bertha (Seyer) Himmelsbach. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Francis Himmelsbach; and sisters, Josephine Messmer and Doretta Schoen. Anna is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Arnold Compas; their daughter, Jennifer (Thomas) Gooley; grandchildren, Thomas Gooley and Pamela (Gregg) Rajski; great-granddaughters, Addison & Grace Rajski; and sisters, Rosemary Sander and Lorene Kinman.
Anna retired from the Tea Room in Robertson's Department Store. After retirement she spent the winters in Florida, where she was always on the go. She enjoyed throwing horse shoes, playing shuffle board, clogging, line dancing, and square dancing there. Her summers were spent in South Bend where she loved to work in her flower garden.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale in South Bend and the Center for Hospice for their care of Anna.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00AM, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Anthony de Padau Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 12, 2019