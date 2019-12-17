|
|
Anna Woofter
April 21, 1926 - Dec. 13, 2019
SOUTH BEND , IN - Anna M. Woofter, 93, passed away at 11:06am Friday, December 13, 2019 in Healthwin Specialized Care Facility. Ann was born on April 21, 1926 in South Bend to Frank and Mary (Nagy) Sulok. She was employed in her younger years as a seamstrees for Versal. Ann loved to read, play cards, do puzzles, and spend time with her great-grandchildren. On November 16, 1968 she married Merle Woofter. He died on August 25, 2004. Ann was also preceded in death by her son, Eugene; 4 sisters, Mary Vargo, Julia Wuergler, Margaret Nelson, and Violet Bradway; and 4 brothers, Andrew Sulok, Joseph Sulok, Victor Sulok, and Charles Sulok. Surviving are a grandson, Daniel Woofter and 3 great-grandchildren, Alayna, Aleeah, and Kylie; and a sister, Rose Zmyslo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Christ the King Catholic Church. Family and friends may gather from 10:30 until services in the church. Burial has taken place in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Church. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019