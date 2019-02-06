Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-2363
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Church of Christ
2240 Yankee St.
Niles, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
First Church of Christ
2240 Yankee St.
Niles, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annabelle Keifer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annabelle Mae Keifer


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Annabelle Mae Keifer Obituary
Annabelle Mae Keifer

Feb. 11, 1931 - Feb. 1, 2019

NILES, MI - Annabelle Mae Keifer, 87, of Niles, MI, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Timbers of Cass County in Dowagiac, MI.

She was born February 11, 1931 in Dowagiac, MI to the late Clifford and Alice Kiggins. On September 23, 1952, she married Charles W. Keifer.

Annabelle is survived by her sons, Elton Keifer, Kenneth Keifer, and Arnold Keifer; daughter, Linda Johns; sister, Velma Leneway; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Alice; husband, Charles; son, Martin Keifer; brothers, James Kiggins and Frank Kiggins; and sister, Wava Howard.

Funeral Service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at First Church of Christ, 2240 Yankee St., Niles, MI 49120. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Grace Hospice, 5838 W. Brick Rd. STE. 101, South Bend, IN 46628. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
Download Now