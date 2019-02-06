|
|
Annabelle Mae Keifer
Feb. 11, 1931 - Feb. 1, 2019
NILES, MI - Annabelle Mae Keifer, 87, of Niles, MI, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Timbers of Cass County in Dowagiac, MI.
She was born February 11, 1931 in Dowagiac, MI to the late Clifford and Alice Kiggins. On September 23, 1952, she married Charles W. Keifer.
Annabelle is survived by her sons, Elton Keifer, Kenneth Keifer, and Arnold Keifer; daughter, Linda Johns; sister, Velma Leneway; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Alice; husband, Charles; son, Martin Keifer; brothers, James Kiggins and Frank Kiggins; and sister, Wava Howard.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at First Church of Christ, 2240 Yankee St., Niles, MI 49120. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Grace Hospice, 5838 W. Brick Rd. STE. 101, South Bend, IN 46628. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019