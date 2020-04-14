Home

More Obituaries for Annabelle Taylor
Annabelle Taylor


1924 - 2020
Annabelle Taylor Obituary
Annabelle Taylor

Nov. 24, 1924 - April 11, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Annabelle Taylor, 95, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Annabelle was born on November 24, 1924, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Roy and Sarah (Twombly) Campana. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Martha Morrett and Sarah Taylor.

On October 28, 1950, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Riverdale, IL she married William Taylor. He preceded her in death in July 2002. Surviving is her son, Richard Taylor of Honolulu, HI.

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Dominic Catholic Church Bremen, IN.

Private family graveside service will be held with burial at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church, 803 W. Bike Street, Bremen, IN 46506 or We Belong Senior Home of Plymouth, 300 Meadow Lane, Plymouth, IN 46563.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020
