Anne F. Nowak
March 25, 1960 - Oct. 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Anne F. Nowak, 60, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 in her residence, surrounded by her family.
Anne was born on March 25, 1960 in South Bend to Casimer and Rose (Penkala) Kaczmarczyk. She was employed by the Fort Wayne - South Bend Diocese as a substitute teacher and also worked at Stitch N Time and Hanna's House. Annie volunteered as the bulletin editor for Our Lady of Hungary parish for 15 years, and was also a softball and volleyball coach at Our Lady. She enjoyed crocheting and donated 33 baptismal gowns to whomever was in need.
On May 31, 1980 she married Phillip Nowak, who survives along with four sons, Phillip Thomas Nowak, Aaron (Shannon) Nowak, Christian Nowak, and Samuel Nowak; three grandsons, Willem, Magnus, and Cormac; four sisters, Rosemary Sayer, Evelyn (Phil Wieczorek) Smead, Miriam (Thomas) Manley, and Lori (Patrick) Nowak; and a brother, Casimer “Duke” Kaczmarczyk. Annie was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Thomas Kaczmarczyk and William Kaczmarczyk.
The family would like to express their thanks to Premier Internal Medicine, Michiana Hemotology / Oncology, St. Joseph Regional Med Center, Davita Dialysis, and Heart to Heart Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Friday, October 9, 2020 in Our Lady of Hungary Church. Cremation will follow. Visitation will take place from 4-8 Thursday in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Northern Indiana Food Bank.
or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.