1/1
Anne F. Nowak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne F. Nowak

March 25, 1960 - Oct. 3, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Anne F. Nowak, 60, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 in her residence, surrounded by her family.

Anne was born on March 25, 1960 in South Bend to Casimer and Rose (Penkala) Kaczmarczyk. She was employed by the Fort Wayne - South Bend Diocese as a substitute teacher and also worked at Stitch N Time and Hanna's House. Annie volunteered as the bulletin editor for Our Lady of Hungary parish for 15 years, and was also a softball and volleyball coach at Our Lady. She enjoyed crocheting and donated 33 baptismal gowns to whomever was in need.

On May 31, 1980 she married Phillip Nowak, who survives along with four sons, Phillip Thomas Nowak, Aaron (Shannon) Nowak, Christian Nowak, and Samuel Nowak; three grandsons, Willem, Magnus, and Cormac; four sisters, Rosemary Sayer, Evelyn (Phil Wieczorek) Smead, Miriam (Thomas) Manley, and Lori (Patrick) Nowak; and a brother, Casimer “Duke” Kaczmarczyk. Annie was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Thomas Kaczmarczyk and William Kaczmarczyk.

The family would like to express their thanks to Premier Internal Medicine, Michiana Hemotology / Oncology, St. Joseph Regional Med Center, Davita Dialysis, and Heart to Heart Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Friday, October 9, 2020 in Our Lady of Hungary Church. Cremation will follow. Visitation will take place from 4-8 Thursday in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Viewing is possible through our webcast. Please visit Zoom.com, click on join a meeting, 574-287-7125 is meeting ID number. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Northern Indiana Food Bank. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zahoran Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved