Anne Karwatka
Sept. 27, 1935 - Feb. 6, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - Anne Patricia Karwatka, 84, of Plymouth passed away Feb. 6, 2020. She is survived by daughters, Kathleen (Rod) Kemper of Longmont, CO & Susan (Leonard) Asel of South Bend, IN. Visitation is Fri., Feb. 14, 2020, 4-7 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Rd., Plymouth. Mass of Christian Burial is Sat., Feb. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 613 N. Center St., Plymouth, with Fr. John Korcsmar, CSC. Visitation will continue 1 hr. before. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020