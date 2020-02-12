Home

Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Anne Karwatka Obituary
Sept. 27, 1935 - Feb. 6, 2020

PLYMOUTH, IN - Anne Patricia Karwatka, 84, of Plymouth passed away Feb. 6, 2020. She is survived by daughters, Kathleen (Rod) Kemper of Longmont, CO & Susan (Leonard) Asel of South Bend, IN. Visitation is Fri., Feb. 14, 2020, 4-7 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Rd., Plymouth. Mass of Christian Burial is Sat., Feb. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 613 N. Center St., Plymouth, with Fr. John Korcsmar, CSC. Visitation will continue 1 hr. before. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020
