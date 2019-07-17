Anne M. Reynolds



May 19, 1960 - July 12, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Anne M. Reynolds, 59, passed away peacefully at her home in South Bend on the evening of Friday, July 12, 2019. Anne was born on May 19, 1960 in San Diego, CA.



On October 11, 1980, Anne was united in marriage to Owen “Buddy” Reynolds, who survives. Together, Buddy and Anne raised two daughters, Erica and Samantha. Anne was previously employed as a dining room worker at the University of Notre Dame. She enjoyed reading and cherished time spent with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Anne will forever be known for her famous Christmas casserole, a dish she made every holiday. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



In addition to her devoted husband of 38 years, Anne is survived by children, Erica (Marlon) Harrington of Indianapolis and Samantha Reynolds of South Bend; grandchildren, Romell Harrington, Eric Williams, Jr., and Rylan Swanson; sisters, Teresa Oesch of South Bend and Maureen (Skip) Farley of North Pole, AK; brother, Tom (Cathy) Klingbeil of San Antonio, TX; sister-in-law, Sheila Fannin of Garden City, SC; niece and nephew, Brooke Oesch and Nathan Mauch; very special friend, Bonnie Janiszewski; as well as a host of extended family members and friends. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Barbara (McGrath) Klingbeil.



Per the family's wishes, no public services will be held. The family may gather privately at a later date to celebrate Anne's life. Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions may be left in Anne's honor to Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 17, 2019