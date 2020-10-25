1/2
Anne Marie (Thoma) Bailey
1935 - 2020
Anne Marie (Thoma) Bailey

June 7, 1935 - Oct. 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Anne Marie (Thoma) Bailey of Temperance, MI & formerly of South Bend passed away on October 2, 2020 in Toledo, OH after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Danville, IL to Carl R. and Dorothy Depke Thoma.

A graduate of Schlarman High School, Danville, IL, and Parkland College, Champaign, IL, she did continuing studies at Ivy Tech and Indiana University, and worked for a number of years as a copywriter, photojournalist and editor in the Danville and Champaign-Urbana area. She had a keen love of her grandchildren and abandoned kittens.

Anne is survived by her daughter, Dr. Mary Beth (Jason) Wroblewski; grandchildren, Jonathan and Annemarie; sisters, Mary (Tom) Day and Sarah Lloren; and two brothers, Carl Thoma, Jr. and Edwin (Sharon) Thoma.

Anne was preceded in death by her son, Michael; husband, William T. Bailey; parents; and sisters, Judy (John) Henry and Ellen (Fred) Morris.

Anne was a member of Gesu Catholic Parish, Toledo and selflessly donated her body to The University of Toledo for the advancement of science. A memorial service will be held in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to any charities helping children, particularly Covenant House.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
