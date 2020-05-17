Anne R. Gorbitz
Anne R. Gorbitz

Dec. 15, 1929 - May 12, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Anne R. Gorbitz, age 90, of South Bend, Indiana, died on May 12, 2020.

Anne was born on December 15, 1929 to the late Louis and Ethel (Kertesz) Molnar in South Bend, IN.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen J. Gorbitz; her brothers, Louis, Joseph, William, and Emery Molnar; and sister, Ethel Adamo.

Anne leaves behind three children, Denise M. Gorbitz of South Bend, Michael J. Gorbitz of South Haven, MI, and Patric (Heidi) Gorbitz of Aspen, CO; four grandchildren, Alison, Nicholas, Cheyenne, and Logan; 3 great-grandchildren, Katelynn, Kalli, and Kelsea; and a sister, Margie (George) Heineman.

Anne graduated from St. Joseph Academy and served in the U.S. Air Force. She worked for the South Bend School Corporation.

Per Anne's request, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
