Anne T. Karason

Anne T. Karason Obituary
Anne T. Karason

April 18, 1921 - Dec. 12, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Anne T. Karason, 98, peacefully passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Healthwin Nursing Facility

Anne was born April 18, 1921 in South Bend to the late Stephen and Anna (Balint) Suth. On April 11, 1942 Anne married her loving husband, Joseph Karason, who preceded her in death on September 3, 1995. Anne was also preceded in death by her son, Alex Karason; brothers, Stephen, John, Emery, Alex, and Frank Suth; and sisters, Helen Fischer, Sister Victoria Suth, and baby Anna Suth.

Survivors of Anne include her children, Stephen (Lynn) Karason, Vicki (Dennis) Helmer, and John (Karen) Karason; daughter-in-law, Carol Karason; grandchildren, Lori Massalon, Joseph (Donna) Helmer, Stephen J. Helmer, Aimee (Ryan) Lampbrecht, Bryan (Sarah) Karason, Rebecca (Chelsie) Karason, and Michael Karason; and great-grandchildren, Brandon, Justin, & Caroline Massalon, Sarah Anne Helmer, Max Lampbrecht, and Anna Karason.

Anne was a parishioner of St. Stephens Catholic Church for 70 years and a lifelong member of the St. Theresa Society. Her faith and church were very important to her. Anne's family meant everything to her. She was very active in her children's schools and lives. She dedicated her life to her family and God.

The family would like to thank the staff at Healthwin for their loving care and compassion.

Visitation for Anne will be 9:00 am to 10:00 am, with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:00 am on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Cathedral of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cathedral of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019
