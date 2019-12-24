|
Anne T. Klimek
Sep. 01, 1931 - Dec. 20, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Anne Klimek, first mate of Tom Klimek, sailed off on her final voyage on December 20, 2019. Those left to wave her off from the dock will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Rev. Kevin Russeau, C.S.C., at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 226 N. Hill Street, South Bend, IN, with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to Mass.
Born on September 1, 1931, Anne grew up in a big house in the small town of Crawfordville, Indiana, where she swam at the country club's swimming beach in the summer, rode horses, and played with her dog, Poppy-a stray who “followed” her home one day.
She was a proud alumna of Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana. Following graduation, Anne moved to Chicago, where she did editorial work for two encyclopedias and shared an apartment with gals from Crawfordsville.
Saint Mary's drew her back, offering her a job as editor of its alumnae magazine. While working in South Bend, she met her future husband, Tom Klimek, at a party hosted by a mutual friend, who set them up-Tom and Anne's children are eternally grateful to that friend.
After marriage, Anne left the working world for a time to raise her two children, Mary Pat and Jim. Here's where she displayed true grit. Even though she was not a morning person, she was the first one up every morning (aided by a pot of strong coffee). She drove Jim to numerous 5:30 a.m. hockey practices. She typed Mary Pat's English essays. And she packed more brown bag lunches than anyone can count. She also managed a rambunctious Golden Retriever, even when he jumped into the front seat of the VW Squareback she was driving as she was shifting gears.
When Tom started his own company, Computer Creations, Anne was supportive from the sidelines, then volunteered with the company, and finally became a paid employee. In other words, she was a partner through and through.
In retirement, Tom and Anne spent many happy hours sailing on Lake Michigan on Dawn Treader, their sailboat. Anne was first mate, cook, and chief bottle washer.
Anne also found time to write a history of the engineering department at the University of Notre Dame. It was while writing Zahm's Legacy that she finally broke down and switched from writing in longhand to using a computer.
Anne also volunteered many hours at the Christ Child Society, the Northern Indiana Historical Society, and St. Joseph Parish.
In her later years, Anne battled prolonged illnesses with bravery and grace. Her family wishes to thank Sanctuary at Holy Cross and Center for Hospice Care for the loving attention Anne received in her last few years.
Survivors include Tom, her husband of 55 years; her children, Mary Pat (Dave) Muhlena and Jim Klimek; her grandchildren, Henry and Michael Muhlena; her sister, Mary Pat Cooper; and seven nieces and nephews and their extended families.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Grade School, 216 N. Hill Street, South Bend, IN 46617.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019