Annette L. Miller
Jan. 8, 1962 - Oct. 2, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Annette Miller (White) passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on October 2 in Mishawaka at the age of 57.
Annette is survived by her partner of 20 years, Rich Thornton; her mother, Patricia Dale (Blair); children, Kris Hamilton (Miller), Katelynn Coad, and Karl Miller; grandchildren, Simon and Jude Hamilton; and siblings, David White, Cathie Snider (White), Bill White, Eileen Mattox (White), Tom White, and Kevin White. She is preceded in death by her father, Dale White and her sister, Mary Margaret White.
Annette was born on January 8, 1962 in Sharon, PA. She attended Delta High School in Muncie, Indiana. She wore many hats over the years, but most recently worked at the Pirate's Cove in Mishawaka.
Annette was a loving and gracious mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend with a lively sense of humor. She was an accomplished gardener, avid antiquer, and passionate baker, known by family and friends for her annual tins of Christmas cookies. She was also known for her amazing creativity in crafting and decorating.
Visitation will be held at Bubb Funeral Chapel in Mishawaka, IN on Sunday, Oct 6 from 12-2 with her Memorial Service to follow. If you would like to make a donation in her name in lieu of flowers, please donate to a that you feel would honor Annette's memory.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 5, 2019