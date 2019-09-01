|
Annie Dewen Dobor
Jan. 1, 1935 - Aug. 26, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Annie Dewen Dobor, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in South Bend on Monday, August 26, surrounded by her family. Annie was born on January 1, 1935 in Ziah Town, Liberia to the late John and Yeday (Doe) Dobor.
Annie was a resident of South Bend since 2003, having relocated from Cote d'Ivoire. In 2005, Annie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Quaye, after over sixty years of marriage. Annie was a proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, extended family member and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Annie is survived by her children: Paul (Varna) Quaye of Minneapolis, MN, Cecelia Quaye of South Bend, Benetha Yah of South Bend, and Patrick Quaya of Phoenix, AZ; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Moses Gibson Dobor of Liberia; as well as a host of extended family members and friends.
Services for Mrs. Annie Dobor will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincolnway West, South Bend, IN 46628. Friends may call on the family for visitation for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Pastor Owen Cayton to officiate. Burial to follow at Southlawn Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019