Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pentecostal Cathedral
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Pentecostal Cathedral
Annie R. Spearman


1943 - 2019
Annie R. Spearman Obituary
Annie R. Spearman

June 14, 1943 - Oct. 19, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Annie Spearman, 76, of Ardmore Trail, South Bend, Indiana passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, Indiana. She was born Annie Rean Allen to Lee Erskine and Maurine (Buchanan) Allen on June 14, 1943 in Tupelo, Mississippi. Annie Rean, from her union with Firdia Lee Johnson gave birth to a daughter Jacqueline Lynn (Pastor Gregory M.) of Boswell, Milwaukee, WI; a son, Firdia Bernard Johnson of Burnsville, Minnesota; and three grandchildren, Anrena N. Underwood, Leonda D. Johnson-Underwood of Indianapolis, IN, and James Bernard Johnson.

Affectionately known as Miss Ann by many, she lived most of her early life in South Bend, IN graduating from Central High School. Thirty plus of Miss Ann's years were spent in Detroit, Michigan married to Leroy Ramsey, where she shared in the rearing of two sons, Leroy and Reginald Ramsey of Detroit, MI. Miss Ann enjoyed her closeness to her surviving six siblings, Virgie Young, Mary Allen, Ruby Pearl Kyle of South Bend, IN, Johnni (Robert) Tombs of Elkhart, IN, Robert (Cathi) Allen of Wabash, IN, Shelia (Ron) Atkins of River Forest, IL, with her relocation to South Bend. Annie's parents and brothers Erskine and Larry Allen preceded her in death.

Annie Rean Spearman lived her life on her terms.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Pentecostal Cathedral with viewing from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage for full obit: www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
