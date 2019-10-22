|
|
Annie Rean Spearman
June 14, 1943 - Oct. 19, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Annie Rean Spearman, 76, of Ardmore Trail, South Bend, IN, born June 14, 1943; passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Pentecostal Cathedral with visitation from 12:00 p.m., to 1:00 p.m., at Pentecostal Cathedral.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Visit our webpage for full obituary: www.AlfordsMortuaryInc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019