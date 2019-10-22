Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pentecostal Cathedral
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Pentecostal Cathedral
Annie Rean Spearman


1943 - 2019
Annie Rean Spearman Obituary
Annie Rean Spearman

June 14, 1943 - Oct. 19, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Annie Rean Spearman, 76, of Ardmore Trail, South Bend, IN, born June 14, 1943; passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Pentecostal Cathedral with visitation from 12:00 p.m., to 1:00 p.m., at Pentecostal Cathedral.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage for full obituary: www.AlfordsMortuaryInc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019
