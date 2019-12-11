|
Annis E. Dickerson
Oct. 2, 1941 - Dec. 6, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dr. Annis E. Dickerson, 78, wife of the late Alvin P. Dickerson of Mishawaka, IN, transitioned on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center.
Born October 2, 1941, in Jackson, Tennessee, to the union of Jimmie and Mary E. Cheers, she grew up in the home of her loving aunt and uncle, Henry and Mary Jones of South Bend, Indiana.
Dr. Dickerson attended and was an alumnus of Washington High School. She then went on to achieve an Associate Degree in Counseling; Associate of Arts in Journaling; A.A. in Commercial Law; A.A in Business Administration; and attended C.H. Mason Bible College, where she received her Bachelor's in Theology and Doctorate in Ministry and Religious Education. She also was an author of two books on Church Protocol and a Licensed Travel Agent.
Dr. D, as she is affectionately called, has served the church in various capacities. She served as the Special Instructor for church etiquette, member of the Women's Licensing Board, and was Co-Chairperson of the Women's Convention. In 1992, she established the C.H. Mason Bible College and School of Theology where she served as Dean of Academics. In 1997, she founded the Saints Memorial Christian Academy grades Pre-K through 12th, where she served as Principal until her retirement. Before she returned home to Indiana she resided in Seattle, WA and was under the leadership of Bishop James Hicks of Unity Church of God in Christ. She worked faithfully within her current church, Eternal Life Deliverance & Worship Center under Overseer George & Pastor Lorett Brown.
She is survived by sons, Dyron Reddick (Ginny) of Bonney Lake, WA and Altoyan Dickerson of San Diego, CA; one daughter, Lorett Brown and husband George Brown Jr. of South Bend, IN, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, & 1 great-great-grandson. She is also survived by 8 siblings: Deborah Morton, Vernessa Holmes, Larnett Jackson, Izola Ruffin, Fred Cheers, Linda Johnson, Rodney Cheers, and Clifford Cheers, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles Cheers; and sister, Cheryl Cheers.
Homegoing Celebration will be Saturday, December 14, with viewing at 11:00 a.m. and service at 12 Noon being held at Pentecostal Cathedral COGIC.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019