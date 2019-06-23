Annis J. Niemier



Nov. 20, 1922 - June 17, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Annis J. Niemier, 96, passed away at 12:32am Monday, June 17, 2019 in Memorial Hospital. Annis was born on November 20, 1922 in Indianapolis, IN to Walter and Oval “Jane” (Roark) Smith. On January 30, 1942 in St Joseph Church, South Bend she married Ernest B. Niemier. He preceded her in death on May 12, 1980. She was also preceded in death by her son, Ernest Niemier Jr. and son-in-law, Donald A. Krol. Surviving are her daughter, Carolyn Krol four grandchildren, Melissa Krol, Scott Niemier, Richard Niemier Hess, and Evan Niemier; and our guardian angels, Vince and Amy Crayton. Annis retired from South Bend Lathe and spent fifteen years as a volunteer at crime prevention for the SBPD. She was an avid poker and euchre player, but her passion was bowling. She was a promoter and writer for the game. She was president of the local bowling association from 1975-1985. She was a member of both state and local bowling Hall of Fames. Annis was awarded many times state and national awards for her writing, including the Kathryn Hotzel Award for bowling writer of the year in 1986. She also was given the State Award HWBGW for writing in 1990. She also won NWBW awards, including the Mary Jannetto award in 1989 and the Joettien Lieber award in 1993. She was a member of the NWBW from 1980 until 1992. Annis bowled in 45 national, city, and state tournaments. In 2003 she received the RSVP award for her services in crime prevention. She also received an award from The Ambassador Club. Cremation will be taking place per Annis's wishes with no services. A Celebration of Life will take place on June 29, 2019 from 2-6 pm at Chain o' Lakes Conservation Club, 26230 Southport Dr., Lydick, IN 46628.



