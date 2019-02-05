|
|
Anthony J. Baidinger
Oct. 9, 1926 - Jan. 30, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Anthony J. Baidinger, 92, passed away at 4:45pm Wednesday, January 30, 2019 in Lowell Health Care. Anthony was born on October 9, 1926 in South Bend to Tony and Elizabeth (Winter) Baidinger. He was a retired tool & die maker. On September 23, 1950 in Chicago, he married the former Emma Taicsich; she died on October 16, 2001. Anthony was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Baidinger. Surviving are 2 sons, Robert (Irene) Baidinger of Crown Point, IN and Ronald Baidinger of Chattanooga, TN; 3 grandchildren, Daniel (Julie) Baidinger, Patrick (Courtney) Baidinger, and Mitchell (Margot) Baidinger; and 6 great-grandchildren, Hudson, Carson, Emma, Mitchell, Solomon, and Landon. Funeral Services will be celebrated at 12:00pm Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Cremation will follow with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date. Family and friends may gather from 10:00am until services in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 1288 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019