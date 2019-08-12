|
|
Anthony L.
Kostreba, Jr.
Sept. 29, 1942 - August 9, 2019
BUCHANAN, MI - Anthony L. “Tony” Kostreba, Jr., 76, of Buchanan, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 am Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Summit Church, 1700 W. River Rd., Niles, MI with Pastor Dan Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan with Military Honors rendered by the Buchanan American Legion and the United States Navy. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan, MI. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
Tony was born on September 29, 1942, to Anthony Sr., and Rose Kostreba in Somerville, NJ. He graduated from Pennsbury High School, Yardley-Makefield, PA in 1960. After graduation Tony served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Enterprise from 1960-1967. After his service Tony received his Associate's degree from Bucks County Community College. On February 20, 1999, he married Jeanne Blank of Buchanan. Tony worked at Honeywell Aerospace in the Engineering Lab-Department 871 for 30 years, before retiring as a Senior Engineering Technician in 2016. He served on the Yardley-Makefield Fire Department in Pennsylvania for 27 years and attained the rank of Assistant Chief. Tony was a loving husband and a great father who protected his family. He was a gifted and talented man who would listen when people would approach him for advice and guidance. Tony loved anything to do with aviation and he was a ham radio operator.
Tony is survived by his wife, Jeanne Kostreba; children, Michael Henderson, Justin Henderson, and Kathy (David Hughes) Snyder; grandchildren, Jason (Danielle) Snyder and Megan Snyder; and sister, Dolores (Don) Glover. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Sr., and Rose Kostreba; and infant son, Anthony Scott Kostreba.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 12, 2019