Anthony L. “Pappa Moe” Mohacsek



Sept. 6, 1931 - April 26, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Anthony L. Mohacsek, “Pappa Moe”, 87, of South Bend, Indiana passed away peacefully at 4:08 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, with family by his side, in Healthwin Specialized Care Facility. Anthony was born on September 6, 1931 in South Bend to Frank and Mary (Illes) Mohacsek, and was a lifelong resident. He retired in April 1986 from the Bendix Corporation, where he was employed for 36 years. On September 4, 1954, in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, he married Darlene R. Mead, who preceded him in death on August 7, 2015. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Steve Mohacsek. Anthony is survived by his daughter, Carol (Paul) Zehner of South Bend, Indiana; his son, Michael Mohacsek of South Bend, Indiana; two grandsons, Tony Mohacsek and Dustin Zehner; and future granddaughters, Becca and Heidi. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Anthony was a 1949 graduate of Central High School. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a hard-working, dedicated, loving man who loved spending time with his family. Anthony loved supporting his grandsons in anything they did. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary