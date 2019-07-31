Home

Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Volinia Baptist Church
19526 Marcellus Highway
Decatur, IN
View Map
Anthony Leo Lewis


1990 - 2019
Anthony Leo Lewis Obituary
Anthony Leo Lewis

March 30, 1990 - July 28, 2019

MARCELLUS, MI - Anthony Leo Lewis, age 29, of Marcellus, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, July 28, 2019, in the comfort of his family's presence after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born March 30, 1990 in Paw Paw, Michigan, the middle of five children of Leonard and Starr Lewis.

Leo was a lifelong resident of Marcellus, Michigan. After graduating with honors from Marcellus High School, he went on to study at Southwestern Michigan College where he earned two Associates degrees. Leo was a competitive person who enjoyed playing sports including football, basketball, dodgeball, and soccer. More recently among other things he enjoyed were fishing, making campfires, rock collecting, and gardening.

Leo will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Starr (Fernando Acosta) Lewis; his father, Lonnie (Sherri) Lewis; two sisters, Amber (MSgt. Joshua) Gurchiek and April Lewis; two brothers, Benjamin “BJ” Lewis and Brian Lewis, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mie Nakakura and Raymond West, Sr. and paternal grandparents, Claude and Donna Lewis.

Family and friends will gather Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 12 Noon in Volinia Baptist Church, 19526 Marcellus Highway, Decatur with Pastor Thomas Stout officiating.

Leo will be laid to rest near his grandparents in Little Fish Lake Cemetery in Volinia Township, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Leo be made to either the family in care of Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031; or Volinia Baptist Church, 19526 Marcellus Highway, Decatur, Michigan 49045.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 31, 2019
