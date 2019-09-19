Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bavo Catholic Church
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Mauro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony "Tony" Mauro


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony "Tony" Mauro Obituary
Anthony “Tony” Mauro

Jun. 11, 1985 - Sept. 17, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Anthony “Tony” Mauro, 34, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Tony was born on June 11, 1985 in Mishawaka to John and Rose (Calderone) Mauro. He is survived by his parents; son, Jordan Mauro; sister, Megan (Brian Walker) Mauro and brothers, Clint Mauro and Joseph Racco (Krystle) Mauro and their daughter, Tony's niece, Mila Jane Mauro. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Tony was a self-employed painter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Bavo Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Hahn Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now