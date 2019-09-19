|
|
Anthony “Tony” Mauro
Jun. 11, 1985 - Sept. 17, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Anthony “Tony” Mauro, 34, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Tony was born on June 11, 1985 in Mishawaka to John and Rose (Calderone) Mauro. He is survived by his parents; son, Jordan Mauro; sister, Megan (Brian Walker) Mauro and brothers, Clint Mauro and Joseph Racco (Krystle) Mauro and their daughter, Tony's niece, Mila Jane Mauro. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Tony was a self-employed painter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Bavo Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Hahn Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019