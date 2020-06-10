Anthony McLean
1991 - 2020
Anthony McLean

June 26, 1991 - June 3, 2020

OSCEOLA, IN - Anthony Michael “Tony Bones” McLean, age 28, of Osceola, passed away unexpectedly on June 3, 2020. Tony was born June 26, 1991 in South Bend, Indiana.

He is survived by his mother, Kathy Dudeck-Miller and his father, Jack McLean Sr., both of Osceola; and his siblings, Richard (Patty) Colburn of Vandalia, Michigan, Shannon Colburn & Jerry (Tammy) Colburn, both of Mishawaka, and Jack (Rachel) McLean Jr. of Osceola. Surviving as well are his maternal grandparents, George and Helen Dudeck of Osceola; his paternal grandmother, Sherri Estergren of Osceola, and his step-grandmother, Jeanie McLean of Mishawaka. Also surviving are his stepsiblings, Crystal (Sean) Horner of Granger, Billy (Crystal) Miller of Edwardsburg, Michigan, and April (Ron Rondo, fiancee) Miller of Michigan City, Indiana; stepsiblings, Amy (Brandon) Brunette (South Bend), Destini Stone (South Bend), and Austin Stone (South Bend); and his very close cousin, Eddie Dudeck of Georgia. Tony is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, many friends, and his favorite cat, Ziggy. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Bill Miller Sr., stepmom, Gina Stone and his grandfather, Robert McLean Jr.

Friends may visit with the family from 1-5 pm Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. A celebration of Tony's life and a message of comfort will follow at 5pm.

Tony was a very hard worker who enjoyed playing hackey sac and disc golf with his brothers in his spare time. He also enjoyed playing video games- so much so that he attended Ivy Tech for a short time to pursue a degree in video game development. Ultimately, Tony had a big heart and put his family first. He loved spending time working beside his grandpa, George Dudeck and being a “big kid” while spending time with his nieces and nephews.

To view Tony's online video tribute, leave a message of condolence for his family, or view his celebration of life service online in real time, please visit our website, www.CruzFamilyFH.com and follow the links provided.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
JUN
11
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
Funeral services provided by
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-8460
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

