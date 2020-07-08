1/1
Anthony "Tony" Petrowsky
1942 - 2020
Anthony “Tony” Petrowsky

Feb. 6, 1942 - July 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Anthony “Tony” L. Petrowsky, 78, passed away at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN on July 4, 2020. Tony was born in South Bend, IN to the late Anthony and Lorraine (Krzynanski) Petrowsky on February 6, 1942. Tony went on to become a funeral director and served his community for many years in that capacity. He married Barbara (Zamiatowski) Riba on December 23, 1994.

Tony is survived by his wife of 25 years, Barbara Petrowsky; his children, Anthony “Antone” (Sandy) Petrowsky, Craig (Vickie) Petrowsky, Patrick (Julie) Petrowsky, Kevin (Thum) Petrowsky, Chris Petrowsky, Kim (Tyrone Zelasko) Riba, and Jay (Doreen) Riba; eighteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Marie Nordstrom and Alan Hostetler; and cousin, Diann Flatoff as well as many extended family members and friends.

Per Tony's request no formal services will be held. Hahn Funeral Home is entrusted with the final arrangements. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
