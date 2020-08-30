1/1
Antoinette I. Glassburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoinette I.

Glassburn

Oct. 12, 1942 - Aug. 22, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Antoinette I. Glassburn, 77, of South Bend passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. She was born October 12, 1942 in Ponce, Puerto Rico to the late Juan Baez and Isabel Rosario. On October 10, 1964 in New York, NY, she married Leslie Glassburn, who survives.

Also surviving are her sisters, Elba Ross, Griselle Rodriguez, and Milagros Baez; and brother, Antonio Baez. In addition to her parents, Antoinette is preceded in death by several other brothers and sisters.

Antoinette worked as an officer for the unemployment office with the state of Indiana. She enjoyed reading, shopping, and hosting a cookout every year in July for Leslie's birthday.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Homes-River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Antoinette may be made to Mission 22, 694 N. Larch St. #910, Sisters, OR 97759.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes River Park / South Bend

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved