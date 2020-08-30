Antoinette I.
Glassburn
Oct. 12, 1942 - Aug. 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Antoinette I. Glassburn, 77, of South Bend passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. She was born October 12, 1942 in Ponce, Puerto Rico to the late Juan Baez and Isabel Rosario. On October 10, 1964 in New York, NY, she married Leslie Glassburn, who survives.
Also surviving are her sisters, Elba Ross, Griselle Rodriguez, and Milagros Baez; and brother, Antonio Baez. In addition to her parents, Antoinette is preceded in death by several other brothers and sisters.
Antoinette worked as an officer for the unemployment office with the state of Indiana. She enjoyed reading, shopping, and hosting a cookout every year in July for Leslie's birthday.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Homes-River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Antoinette may be made to Mission 22, 694 N. Larch St. #910, Sisters, OR 97759.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.