Antonio “Tony” Farias
Dec. 3, 1958 - April 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Antonio “Tony” Farias, 61, passed away at 12:58 pm, Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Tony, who lived in South Bend most of his life, was born in Weslaco, Texas on December 3, 1958 to the late Antonia Farias (Garcia) and Delfino Farias Sr. Also preceding Tony in death was his brother, Delfino Farias, Jr., and sisters, Joaquina Baca and Juanita Ortiz.
Tony is survived by his sons, Delfino C. (Rachael) Farias of Mishawaka and TJ Farias of Plymouth; sisters, Josefina “Josie” (Crecencio) Perez and Francisca “Frances” Martinez both of South Bend, nieces & nephews.
Tony enjoyed watching football games, especially his favorite team, Notre Dame. He was also a huge fan of professional wrestling.
Due to the current health risks, A Mass and gathering will be held at a later, safer date. Condolences to the family may be mailed to St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020