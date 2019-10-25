|
Antonio Ferraro
Feb. 8, 1936 - Sept. 4, 2019
LOCRI, ITALY - Antonio “Toto” Ferraro, born Feb. 8, 1936 in Locri, Italy passed away Sept. 4, 2019. Antonio was born in Locri, Italy, where he was a well-known blacksmith. He married Ivania and had a beautiful daughter, Rosetta. Antonio was preceded in death by his parents, Pietro and Rosina (Totino) Ferraro; his wife Ivania and brother Francesco (Maria, deceased) Ferraro of Locri, Italy. He is survived by his daughter, Rosetta (Salvatore) Wastella and six loving grandchildren; sisters, Lina (Frank) Parisi of Granger, Indiana and Carmela (Dominico)Panaia of Locri, Italy; brother, Giuseppe (Carmela) Ferraro of Locri, Italy, several cousins, nieces, nephews, and multiple friends in Locri, Italy, South Bend and Granger, Indiana.
The family would like to invite all family and friends for a Mass in honor of Antonio on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 226 N. Hill St., South Bend, at 5:00 p.m.
Ciao Per Sempre, Lina
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019