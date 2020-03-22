|
Antonio Portolese
May 22, 1934 - March 20, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Antonio D. Portolese, 85, of Mishawaka, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Hospice House, South Bend.
Antonio, known to many as “Tony” or “Doc”, was born May 22, 1934 in Mishawaka, a son of the late Frank and Domenica (Trimboli) Portolese. He was a 1953 graduate of Mishawaka High School and earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Ball State University.
Tony was a well-loved, long-time industrial arts teacher and athletic trainer at Penn High School. At the time of his retirement, he was the last original Penn High School teacher. He was Kingsman of the Year in 1995. Tony was a recipient of the Joe A. Harvey Distinguished Service Award for his contributions to the athletic training profession. He was inducted into the Indiana High School Football Hall of Fame.
Tony was the long-time past president of the Maria S.S. Diloreto Society and was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
Tony is survived by two brothers, Ross Portolese and Joseph Portolese and his wife, Beth; two sisters-in-law, Rosalie Portolese and Mary Portolese; numerous nieces and nephews who were like children to him; and his Penn High School family.
Tony was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Schimizzi and her husband, Dominic; three brothers, Pat Portolese and his wife, Dorothy, Mike Portolese, and Bert Portolese; and a sister-in-law, Mary Portolese.
Due to the current Coronavirus situation, a Private Funeral Mass with Tony's family will be held with burial following at Fairview Cemetery.
Tony's family plans to announce a celebration of life gathering this summer.
Memorials are suggested to the Portolese-Yeoman Scholarship Fund at Penn High School.
Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020