Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-6881
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Buchanan American Legion Post #51
403 E. Front St.
Buchanan, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for April Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

April Marsh


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
April Marsh Obituary
April Marsh

April 5, 1947 - Dec. 17, 2019

GALIEN, MI - April Marsh, 72, of Galien, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3:00 until 9:00 P.M. at the Buchanan American Legion Post #51, 403 E. Front St., Buchanan. Private burial will take place at a later date in Galien Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Caring Circle Hospice or the Michiana Two-Cylinder Club. Those wishing to sign April's Memory Book online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.

April was born April 5, 1947 in Buchanan to Merton & Ruth (Squires) Hanlin. April attended Buchanan High School. On February 13, 1965 she married William Marsh in Buchanan. Together they owned & operated Marsh Farm and in 1990 they founded Marsh Farm Trucking, LLC, both in Galien. April was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Buchanan, the Michiana Two-Cylinder Club, and the National Tractor Puller's Association. April participated in the Buchanan Plow Days, many local parades, and the annual Mackinac Antique Tractor Parade & Show on Labor Day Weekend, as well as tractor pulling competition at the Berrien County Youth Fair and many other local county fairs. April cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren & great-grandchildren, and attending their sporting events.

April is survived by her husband, William Sr.; her children, William (Jennifer) Marsh, Jr. of Galien, Steven (Amy Tinker) Marsh, Sr. of Galien, and Lisa (Paul Wilkins) Marsh of Buchanan; six grandchildren, Brenten Marsh, Nick Marsh, Kara Marsh, Steven Marsh, Jr., Celeste Marsh, & Tristen McCarty; two great-grandchildren, Brycen Marsh & Wyatt Lozmack, two sisters, and numerous nieces & nephews. April was preceded in death by her parents, Merton in 1997 and Ruth in 2013.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of April's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swem Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -