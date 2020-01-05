|
April Marsh
April 5, 1947 - Dec. 17, 2019
GALIEN, MI - April Marsh, 72, of Galien, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3:00 until 9:00 P.M. at the Buchanan American Legion Post #51, 403 E. Front St., Buchanan. Private burial will take place at a later date in Galien Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Caring Circle Hospice or the Michiana Two-Cylinder Club. Those wishing to sign April's Memory Book online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
April was born April 5, 1947 in Buchanan to Merton & Ruth (Squires) Hanlin. April attended Buchanan High School. On February 13, 1965 she married William Marsh in Buchanan. Together they owned & operated Marsh Farm and in 1990 they founded Marsh Farm Trucking, LLC, both in Galien. April was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Buchanan, the Michiana Two-Cylinder Club, and the National Tractor Puller's Association. April participated in the Buchanan Plow Days, many local parades, and the annual Mackinac Antique Tractor Parade & Show on Labor Day Weekend, as well as tractor pulling competition at the Berrien County Youth Fair and many other local county fairs. April cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren & great-grandchildren, and attending their sporting events.
April is survived by her husband, William Sr.; her children, William (Jennifer) Marsh, Jr. of Galien, Steven (Amy Tinker) Marsh, Sr. of Galien, and Lisa (Paul Wilkins) Marsh of Buchanan; six grandchildren, Brenten Marsh, Nick Marsh, Kara Marsh, Steven Marsh, Jr., Celeste Marsh, & Tristen McCarty; two great-grandchildren, Brycen Marsh & Wyatt Lozmack, two sisters, and numerous nieces & nephews. April was preceded in death by her parents, Merton in 1997 and Ruth in 2013.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020