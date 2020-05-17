Arabella Jane Silcox
Feb. 19, 2020 - May 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Arabella Jane Silcox, 2 months old, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born on February 19, 2020 in South Bend to Edward and Elizabeth (Phillips) Silcox.
She is survived by her parents, Edward and Elizabeth; sisters, Isabella Silcox at home and Cierra Silcox of Florida; maternal grandparents, Teresa and William Phillips of Chicago; paternal grandmother, Jackie Tison of Jacksonville, Florida; uncle, William (Keri Saucier) Phillips of Chicago; and many cousins, aunts and uncles. Arabella was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Frank Silcox.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-West Chapel, 2702 Lincolnway West, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared with Arabella's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.