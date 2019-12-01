Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
1924 - 2019
May 15, 1924 - Nov. 27, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Arabelle O'Connell, 95, of Mishawaka passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Arabelle was born on May 15, 1924, in Chesting, MI to Mr. and Mrs. Kassin. She was raised by her loving mother, Mildred Kassin Garrage and stepfather, Bill Garrage. Arabelle married the love of her life, Andrew O'Connell on September 4, 1940. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Pat O'Connell; brother, Pete Garrage; and son-in-law, Fred Wright.

Arabelle is survived by her children, Margaret Wright, Andrew “Fuzz”, Ike, and Michael (Ann) O'Connell; 8 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as many extended family members.

Arabelle worked for and retired from the Indiana Toll Road. She was an avid bingo player and loved going to casinos. Arabelle will be remembered as a loving mom and grandma to anyone and everyone. She loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Visitation for Arabelle will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 4-7 PM in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka with a Funeral service to be held at 7 PM. Donations in honor of Arabelle O'Connell may be made to the , 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
