Arcillar M. Robinson



Feb. 27, 1935 - April 13, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Arcillar M. Robinson, 84, who resided in South Bend, Indiana, departed this life peacefully at 9:15 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, surrounded by family, in Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, Indiana.



Arcillar was born on February 27, 1935 in Homer, LA, to the late Lee Terry Sr. and Sillar (Tatum) Johnson.



Arcillar accepted the Lord as her personal savior at an early age. She recalls life in Blytheville, Arkansas, where at the age of 8 she began singing with her sisters and brothers in their father's group, known as “The Johnsonettes.” She joined Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, South Bend, under the late Reverend, Dr. Henry L. Giden, Sr. She was a member of several gospel groups including the Jericho Singers, the Glory Travelers, and was the founder of the Evening Doves. She was currently a member of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, where she faithfully served on the Mother's Board and was a member of the choir until her passing.



She leaves to cherish her memory her only son, Ben Robinson, Sr., her grandchildren: Kelsey Parker, Tanika LaShelle Robinson, Ben Robinson, Jr., and Jessica Lynn Robinson; special niece, Barbara J. Williams, 13 great-grand-children, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great- and great-greats bridging five generations, sisters-in law, friends, family and church family.







Arcillar was preceded in death by both parents, stepmother; Seola Johnson, brothers; Corrodell Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Lee Terry Johnson Jr., and Oprather Johnson, and sisters; Essie Lee Furlowgh, Willie Lee Gathright, and Beatrice Louise Jones, and a grandson; Anthony A. Robinson.



Services will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will start at 11:00 a.m. and funeral service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant. Arrangements entrusted to Alford's Mortuary.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019