Ariel Mae Snyder



May 14, 2019 - May 14, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Ariel Mae Snyder was born on Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019 in NICU at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, IN. She passed away nine hours later on Tuesday afternoon in NICU. She was born to Brent and Michelle Snyder of Granger, IN.



Ariel is survived by her parents as well as her twin sister, Amira Snyder; three brothers, Kaden, Skyler, and Bryce Snyder; maternal grandparents, Dave and Valerie Bartels; paternal grandparents, Dave and Debbie Snyder; great-grandmothers, Clara Snyder, Frances Winslow, and Elaine Danielson; aunt, Heather (Trent) Pell; uncle, Ken Bartels; and several cousins.



“Ariel” means angel and lioness of God-she is our 1st little princess.



A Memorial Service for Ariel will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Clay Church, 52866 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN. Rev. Brian Durand will officiate. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.



Contributions in memory of Ariel may be donated to NICU, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 5215 Holy Cross Parkway, 4th Floor, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Online condolences may be left for the Snyder family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.