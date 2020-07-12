Arkie James Kobb
July 1, 1935 - April 18, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Arkie J. Kobb, 84, passed away on April 18, 2020. Arkie was born in Mishawaka, IN on July 1, 1935 to the late Kenneth V. Kobb and Pauline (Feree') Kobb and was a lifelong resident. On September 5, 1959, he married Marilyn Joyce Crocker.
Arkie is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Sharlene K. Kobb and Karen (Tony) Moore; and son, Carl (Penny) Kobb and bonus daughter, LeAnn Cook; his beloved grandchildren, Samantha J. Kobb, Amanda J. Kobb, Jovana J. Kobb, Dasan J. Kobb, Tonia (Tyrone) Johnson, and Carissa Moore; and beloved great-grandsons, Davian and Khylin Johnson. He is also survived by a brother, Richard Kobb of Edwardsburg, MI as well many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. His niece, Euna Mrkvicka and nephew, Roger Phelps were like younger siblings to him. He spent time with and loved all of his nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his life-long friend and brother-in-law, Norman (Bonnie) Crocker.
Arkie was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Pauline as well as siblings, Helen Phelps (Roger Phelps), Donald Kobb (Lois Jean Kobb), Theda Fields (Floyd Fields), and Norman Kobb; and his great-nephews, Ronald Marshall, Steven Marshall, and Kyle Phelps. Life-long friends, Bill and Shirley Cook also preceded him in death.
Arkie enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing but his favorite hobby was coffee shops. Before he could do anything he had to have his coffee from a local coffee shop. He belonged to the South Bend Power Squadron and the Mishawaka Breakfast Exchange Club. His good longtime friends, Delbert Bjork and Marshall Vervynckt did many Mishawaka Breakfast Exchange activities together as well as fishing and camping (both preceded Arkie in death).
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the River Park United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Mishawaka Central Park Large Pavilion. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST with the service beginning at 3 p.m. Reverend Robert Vale will officiate.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com
.