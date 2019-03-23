Arlene Gardner



Sept. 2, 1941 - March 21, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Arlene Gardner of Mishawaka, beloved mother, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born in South Bend to Dorothy and Arza Weaver, she is survived by her three children, Terry Strock (Scheittecatte) of Osceola, Sherry Murphy (Scheittecatte) of Ohio, and Robert Hatton of Mishawaka; her brothers, Richard Weaver of AZ and Tim Weaver of TN; sisters, Martha Weaver and Loretta Nelson both of Mishawaka, and a host of other relatives A special thanks to Heartland Hospice for taking great care of Arlene through these last four years of her life, especially nurse Dayna whom Arlene absolutely loved and enjoyed sitting and chatting with. Also a special thank you to Katie, the housekeeper from Real Services for going above and beyond her call of duty. The family is ever so grateful for each and every person sent forth to care for our mother. May God, Yahweh, our Creator bless each and every one of you. There will be private services only. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary