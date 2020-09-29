Arlene Hunt
Aug. 22, 1934 - Sept. 26, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Arlene E. Hunt, 86, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020.
Arlene was born August 22, 1934 in Edwardsburg, MI to Henry and Mildred (Marquarolt) Boepple.
On October 23, 1954 in Edwardsburg, MI Arlene married Charles Hunt. They made their home in Mishawaka, IN.
She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, James Meister; her husband Charlie, a daughter, Kimberly Ann Hunt; brother, Robert Boepple; sister, Lois Walton and great-great-grandson, Caine Argueta.
Surviving Arlene is her brother, Richard Boepple; her children, Debrah (Dave) Katona of Mishawaka and Gregory (Dale) Hunt of Walkerton; six grandchildren, Carissa (Matt) Yanders, Nicole (Jason) Ingle, Jessica (TJ) Tanguma, Deanna Keller, Elizabeth Keller, and Alison Keller; 12 great-grandchildren, Hezekiah Taylor, Kiara Taylor, BrienAnna Taylor, Amarie Taylor, Austin Ingle, Ethan Ingle, Masen Ingle, Cody Tanguma, Lillian Keller, Jayce Keller, Remington Sexton, and Alexia Keller; and three great-great grandchildren, KJ Taylor, Elijah Taylor, and Nelson Lawrence Jr.
While the kids were in school, Arlene was a stay-at-home mom. She then began working at Marking Solutions where she enjoyed packing parts and pieces with the girls and working for her boss, Joe, whom she enjoyed so much.
Arlene was active in her younger years as an avid bowler and enjoyed her league play at Rose Bowling Lanes. She supported her kids' and grandkids' activities in every way possible. Later in life she was able to support Charlie in his favorite pastime of Senior Softball. They enjoyed many fun times during this time.
She was never shy from a challenge and doing any type of activity -- from building projects to playing music with her organ, cross stitching, and crocheting to pass the time.
We all know that she is now back with her most favorite thing to do and that is keeping Charlie in line!
We would like to thank all the kind caregivers who helped us keep her comfortable in her home the last few years. Thank you to the kind and compassionate support from the nurses and staff at The Center for Hospice in Mishawaka.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 3:00pm-7:00pm at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 West 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. Private grave site services will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 11:00am at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Hospice in Mishawaka or Alzheimer and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana.
.