Arlene Lee
Fenstermacher
Feb. 18, 1942 - April 1, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Arlene Lee Fenstermacher, 78, went home to be with the Lord at 6:55 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after passing at her home. Arlene was born on February 18, 1942 in Blue Ash, Ohio, the first of four sisters to the late Lee J. and Lorraine Emma (Tueting) Venard. She was a 1960 graduate of Sycamore High School in Blue Ash where she first met her husband to be, James M. Fenstermacher, who survives her. Arlene and Jim were united in marriage on August 24, 1962.
Along with her husband, Arlene is survived by her three sons, James Manley, Jr. (Nancy) of Souderton, PA, Robert Marsh (Jeanne) of Woodstock, CT, and John Munson (Julia) Fenstermacher of East Dundee, IL. She was also blessed with six grandchildren, Sarah Elise, John Carlos, Thomas James, Kevin Scott, Stephen Edward, and Anna Elizabeth Fenstermacher. Also surviving her are her three sisters, Lois (Wayne) Rieger of Pleasant Plain, OH, Joan (Robert) Strottman of Keller, TX, and Sharon Carlomagno of Charlotte, NC.
Arlene and Jim moved to Columbus, Ohio where Jim finished his undergraduate degree at The Ohio State University and then moved to Narragansett, Rhode Island for Jim's graduate degree studies at URI. While there, she returned to college and obtained a degree in nutrition from URI. She became a Registered Dietician in RI and worked in clinical nutrition at a large HMO. With her husband's work changes, she also moved to New Hampshire, Maryland, and back to Rhode Island before her final move in 1993 to the South Bend area to partner with her husband owning and operating Robin Hood Golf Course. While the golf course was in operation, she also worked for the Head Start program, became a Registered Dietician in Indiana, and was past president of the Indiana Dietetic Association. Arlene was a member of DAR and past historian. With the closing of the golf course in 2012, she and her husband retired to Bremen, IN. Arlene was a member of Lakeville United Methodist Church where she was active in various church groups and added her alto voice to the choir. In her later years, she enjoyed looking deeply into the genealogy of the Venard and Fenstermacher lineage. Arlene loved her family beyond measure and was a special mother and wife.
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a celebration of Arlene's life will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home, Lakeville is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Arlene Lee Fenstermacher may be donated to the Lakeville United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 24, Lakeville, IN 46536. Online condolences may be offered to Arlene's family at www.palmerfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 3, 2020