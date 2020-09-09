Arlene M. Schoof
May 9, 1940 - Sept. 2, 2020
LA PORTE , IN - Arlene M. Schoof, 80, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Fountain View Terrace in La Porte, IN.
She was born May 9, 1940 in La Porte, Indiana, the daughter of Bernard McCoy and Lois (Barnes) McCoy.
She was a member of the Tracy Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hamlet, IN and the Rose Rebecca Lodge of La Porte. She loved spending time with family and friends, doing latch hook, and was an animal lover (she loved Poodles). She also enjoyed sitting at the window watching the birds at the bird feeder her son placed for her.
On October 22, 1966, in La Porte, she married Melvin R. Schoof who preceded her in death August 12, 2008.
She is survived by her daughter, Lois (Michael) Swanson of Rolling Prairie, IN; son, Marcus (Lisa) Schoof of La Porte, IN; five grandchildren, Jordan Schoof, Aaron Schoof, Morgan Schoof, David Swanson, and Olivia Swanson; great-grandchild, Ethan Schoof; twin sister, Darlene McCoy of La Porte, IN; and many nieces and nephews.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, IN where the family will receive friends Saturday, September 12 from 10 am until 12 Noon CST. A Life Celebration will be held at 12 Noon at the funeral home, with Pastor David Albertin officiating. Interment will follow at the Tracy Cemetery, Hamlet, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tracy Immanuel Lutheran Church, 8705 S. 100 W, Hamlet, IN 46532; and the Parkinson's Foundation “The Michael J. Fox Foundation
” PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
.