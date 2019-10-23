|
Arletta J. Wright
May. 13, 1927 - Oct. 21, 2019
SOUTH BEND - Arletta Jean Wright, 92, of South Bend died Monday, October 21 in Memorial Hospital. Arletta was born in Nanton, Alberta, Canada on May 13, 1927 to Sarah (Lewis) and Harold Garbutt. She was married in 1953 to Jasper “Jay” Wright who preceded her in death in 2000. Her parents and two brothers, Lewis and Donald also preceded her in death. She is survived by her three children, Lloyd Wright of South Bend, Jan Wright (Stan Mast) of Bristol, IN, and Donna Houghton of South Bend, three grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Phyllis Smith of Calgary, Alberta and Mildred Davies of Cochrane, Alberta, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
At age 19 she entered nurses training in Toronto for three years and graduated in 1949. Six months later she ended up nursing in a hospital in Berkley, California where she met her husband, Jay. They married on July 18, 1953 and moved to South Bend where Jay had a job as Assistant Library Director. Arletta worked at Memorial Hospital part and full time for 36 years. Jay suffered a stroke at age 57 and was able to function well and live another 24 years. He died at age 81.
Arletta was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon, a Presbyterian Women Board Member, an usher, and on a mission committee. Arletta loved sports and joined both Elbel and Erskine Golf Leagues and played for 27 years until age 90. Her favorite sports were downhill skiing, swimming at the YMCA, and fishing. She also loved flowers, gardening, travel, and taking vacations with her family.
A gathering celebrating Arletta's life with her family will be held on Friday, October 25 from 12:00 Noon until 3:00 p.m. in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 521 N. William St. Arletta will be cremated and buried next to Jay in Canada.
In lieu of flowers, Arletta wanted memorial contributions made to Indiana Children's Wish Fund, 6081 E. 82nd St., Suite 120, Indianapolis, IN, 46250; or First Presbyterian Church, 333 W. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN, 46601. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019